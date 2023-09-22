A win-win piece of clothing for every day revealed in its Telegram-channel famous stylist and TV presenter Alexander Rogov. He recommended current combinations with a white T-shirt.

“Today I sing an ode to the white tank top! I love it myself, wear it every day and recommend it to you!” – said the fashion expert.

According to Rogov, a white T-shirt goes well with trousers, jeans and skirts of any style and color. It looks equally harmonious under a jacket, jacket or coat, so it must be in the wardrobe of every fashionista.

