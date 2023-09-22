Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/22/2023 – 22:31

Corinthians showed efficiency to defeat leader Botafogo 1-0, on Friday night (22) in Itaquera, in a match valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. However, even with the setback (the third in a row in the competition) Alvinegro Carioca (which has 51 points) remains 7 points ahead of second-placed Palmeiras.

Even playing at home, Timão started the match with difficulties in creating opportunities to score against a very secure defense from General Severiano’s team. The panorama began to change in the 22nd minute of the first half, when full-back Marçal was sent off by the referee, with the help of VAR (video referee), after a harsh tackle on striker Pedro.

From then on, Corinthians started to find more spaces, but the difficulties of creating continued until half-time, when coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo put midfielder Renato Augusto on the field, who, with great skill, took on the role of organizer of the team. São Paulo.

With greater volume of play, Timão finally scored the winning goal. In the 13th minute of the final stage, Matheus Bidu reached the baseline and crossed to Gil, who rose a lot to head hard for a partial save by goalkeeper Lucas Perri. But the defender took advantage of the rebound and hit it hard to put the ball in the back of the net.

The victory was of great importance for Corinthians, who reached 30 points, moving into 10th place and moving away from the relegation zone.