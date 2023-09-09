Fashionable clothing silhouettes for fall 2023 are listed in his blog popular stylist Vladislav Lisovets. He called on Russian women to change their “ugly” silhouettes to elegant ones.

“Ugly fashion or “ugly” fashion remains a thing of the past, moving rapidly towards elegance. Yes, the shoulders are still wide, this is especially emphasized thanks to the second accent in the image – the narrow waist,” said the fashion expert.

“Shoulders in contrast with the waist” – this is how Lisovets called the trend, which, in his opinion, will best help emphasize femininity on cool autumn days. However, he does not exclude options with the shortest possible bottom.

In the coming months, both silhouettes in the shape of an inverted and a standard triangle will be relevant, the stylist noted. The last of them involves a small top (for example, a regular T-shirt) and a massive bottom (floor-length trousers).

“To visually elongate the image, you should use the maximum length for a skirt, trousers or dress. And if you also wear high heels, you can seriously increase your height without focusing on your shoes,” said the specialist.

Lisovets called “relaxed maxi” another fall trend. This option with a loose fit is suitable for those who do not want to draw attention to their waist. “This is the perfect combination of negligence and elegance,” the expert noted.

The stylist said that he also does not exclude the most open silhouettes for attending social parties.

Previously, Lisovets called coats with wide shoulders the main trend of autumn 2023.