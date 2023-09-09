After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Peru and Brazil will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Peru-Brazil played?
Date: Tuesday September 12
Location: Lima Peru
Stadium: National Stadium of Lima
Schedule: 23:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 22:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 21:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Fernando Rapallini
How can you see Peru-Brazil?
The match between Peru and Brazil will be broadcast on the signals of América TV (Channel 4), ATV (Channel 9) and Movistar Deportes (Channel 3) for the entire Peruvian territory.
What is the latest news from Peru?
Juan Reynoso’s team tied against Paraguay 0-0, where Luis Advíncula, the man who plays for Boca Juniors, was sent off. Aldo Corzo is keen to be his replacement in that place.
What is the latest news from Brazil?
Fernando Diniz Silva’s “Canarinha” comes from beating its counterpart from Bolivia 5 to 1, with a great performance both on a collective and individual level. Gabriel was injured, Ibañez came in to replace him, who will take his place in case he doesn’t arrive.
Possible formations
Peru: Gallese; Corzo, Araujo, Abram, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún, Gonzales; Polo, Carrillo and Guerrero.
Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Ibañez, Lodi; Casemiro, Guimaraes, Raphinha; Richarlison, Neymar, Rodrigo
Forecast
Brazil will win 2 to 1, with one from Neymar and another from Raphinha.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Peru #Brazil #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #Qualifiers
Leave a Reply