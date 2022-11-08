Dhe successful home series of VfB Stuttgart under the direction of interim coach Michael Wimmer continues thanks to a last-minute goal. In a duel between two neighbors in the table, the Baden-Württemberg team beat Hertha BSC 2-1 (1-1) thanks to a late goal by Konstantinos Mavropanos (90th minute +8). VfB took the early lead through Serhou Guirassy (4th minute). Dodi Lukebakio made the Berliners dream of at least one point for a long time (19th). But then Mavropanos struck from a Borna Sosa corner in added time. With the victory, the Stuttgarters leave the relegation place, Hertha’s view goes further down.

Shortly before, VfB had to cope with a moment of shock: after a painful header duel with Ivan Sunjic, captain Wataru Endo was carried off the field after lengthy treatment. On the television pictures it had looked as if he had briefly lost consciousness after the train seed impact. While Sunjic was able to continue playing with a bandaged head, the VfB professional had to be carried off the field by medical staff. At first nothing was known about the condition of the football professional.

Both teams were in the bottom third of the table with eleven points each. Since the release of coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, the Stuttgart team has now been able to win several games in their arena across all competitions. However, what remained a problem under Wimmer was the vulnerability in the first quarter of an hour. VfB have already conceded eight goals in this period.

Mavropanos scores in the last second

Not much was missing against Hertha and a ninth early goal would have been added. However, Lukebakio’s failed scene was the only wobble in the early stages. And unlike in many previous games, this time VfB managed to strike themselves. After a pass from Tiago Tomás, who was involved in a goal in the third game in a row, Guirassy appeared in front of Hertha keeper Oliver Christensen and scored.







Both teams met in an intense game at eye level. Guest coach Sandro Schwarz, who made no changes compared to the 2: 3 win against FC Bayern Munich, had also predicted such a game. “It’s going to be a competitive game. We have to defend well and take our chances,” he said.



Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and Naouirou Ahamada celebrate the goal to make it 1-0.

:



Image: dpa



And his team took advantage of one of the few opportunities. Because Silas missed the 2-0, Lukebakio equalized. Borna Sosa lost sight of crosser Jonjoe Kenny and Waldemar Anton the scorer. Hertha almost turned the game around before the break. Defender Hiroki Ito, who was one of three fresh players in the starting XI, saved Lucas Tousart’s header off the line.

Wimmer’s plan to take the fans with him and play forward with force worked for a long time. “That’s how I imagine our football to be,” said the 42-year-old, whose future will be decided during the World Cup break. However, Silas and Tiago Tomás rarely used the speed advantages against the Hertha defense. Nevertheless, it was still enough to win – because Mavropanos hit his head at the last second.