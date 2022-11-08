Colombia national team: these are the ones summoned for the friendly against Paraguay

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
First half between the Colombia vs. Peru team in Barranquilla.
Photo: Miguel Bautista
First time between the Colombia vs Peru team in Barranquilla.
The Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo delivered the list of players for the “friendly World Cup”.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 08, 2022, 04:45 PM
The Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo published on Tuesday the list of 21 players summoned for the friendly that the Colombia selection against Paraguay on November 19, a few hours before the opening of the World Cup in Qatar.
summoned players
David Ospina (Al Nassr)
José Luis Chunga (Oil Alliance)
Daniel Munoz (Genk)
Carlos Cuesta (Genk)
Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham)
Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors)
John Lucumi (Bologna)
Johan Mojica (Villareal)
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)
James Rodriguez (Olympiacos)
Wilmar Barrios (Zenit)
Jorge Carrascal (CSKA Moscow)
Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate)
Eduard Atuesta (Palmeiras)
Sebastian Gomez (National Athletic)
John Arias (Fluminense)
Radamel Falcao Garcia (Rayo Vallecano)
Diego Valoyes (Cordoba Workshops)
Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers)
Rafael Santos Borré (E. Frankfurt)
John Jader Duran (Chicago Fire)
