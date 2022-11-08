Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Colombia national team: these are the ones summoned for the friendly against Paraguay

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in Sports
Colombia national team: these are the ones summoned for the friendly against Paraguay


Colombia vs Peru

First half between the Colombia vs. Peru team in Barranquilla.

Photo:

Photo: Miguel Bautista

First time between the Colombia vs Peru team in Barranquilla.

The Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo delivered the list of players for the “friendly World Cup”.

The Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo published on Tuesday the list of 21 players summoned for the friendly that the Colombia selection against Paraguay on November 19, a few hours before the opening of the World Cup in Qatar.

summoned players

Nestor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team.

David Ospina (Al Nassr)
José Luis Chunga (Oil Alliance)

Daniel Munoz (Genk)
Carlos Cuesta (Genk)
Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham)
Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors)
John Lucumi (Bologna)
Johan Mojica (Villareal)

Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)
James Rodriguez (Olympiacos)
Wilmar Barrios (Zenit)
Jorge Carrascal (CSKA Moscow)
Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate)
Eduard Atuesta (Palmeiras)
Sebastian Gomez (National Athletic)
John Arias (Fluminense)

Radamel Falcao Garcia (Rayo Vallecano)
Diego Valoyes (Cordoba Workshops)
Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers)
Rafael Santos Borré (E. Frankfurt)
John Jader Duran (Chicago Fire)

