Maritime Rescue personnel are searching for a 15-year-old boy missing in the waters of the Mar Menor, in Murcia, after the boat in which he was sailing with two other people, who have been rescued, capsized early this Friday. At 2:34, 112 received a call from a resident of Los Alcázares who was near the dock and said that he heard cries for help from the Mar Menor.

A helicopter from 112 of the Community of Murcia, this Friday, during the search for a missing minor.

Marcial Guillén (EFE)

A Local Police patrol went to the scene, which in turn mobilized a rescue boat from the municipal Civil Protection service and another from the Los Alcázares Nautical Club. At 3:25, two young people, aged 16 and 22, were located, who were evacuated to the port and treated by the health services, since they were suffering from severe hypothermia.

Those rescued reported that there was a third person, a 15-year-old boy, who was with them when the boat capsized, so the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center have deployed a rescue device. Search by land, sea and air in which patrols of the Local Police, Civil Guard, Red Cross and Civil Protection vessels and Maritime Rescue helicopter participate. The boat in which they were sailing has already been located and towed to the port of Los Alcázares.