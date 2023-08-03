Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

From aliens to Nazgûl to a video game supply drop: Observers are puzzling over what the gigantic green light over Stuttgart means.

Stuttgart – Is the Death Star being built here? Are the aliens attacking like in the movie Independence Day? A gigantic green beam of light has caused confusion in Stuttgart. Photos of the ominous light column in Baden-Württemberg’s state capital circulated on various social media.

Wild theories about mysterious light in the night sky over Stuttgart

There is a wide range of theories as to what the jet might be. The Roland Emmerich disaster film Independence Day (1996), starring Will Smith, immediately springs to mind for some Reddit users with its similarly green death ray.

In the comments, other users refer to the terrifying, also greenish shimmering fortress on the edge of the dark land of Mordor from the “Lord of the Rings” books. At the beginning of the attack on the people, this also releases a ray of light towards the sky. Another user of the platform thinks of the “Avengers” films and Norse sagas. He believes it is the “Bifröst”, which is a rainbow bridge to Asgard, the one between heaven and earth in Norse mythology.

Another user, on the other hand, says “Beam me up, Scotty”, alluding to the crew of “Starship Enterprise” who could be behind the phenomenon.

Mysterious light over the German night sky causes excitement: “Stuttgart is building the Death Star”

Another tip that references a sci-fi pop culture character: “ET Calls Home,” recalls one user of the 1982 Steven Spielberg film about the alien who wants to phone home. At Instagram on the other hand, a user believes in “Star Wars”: “Stuttgart is beginning to build the Death Star,” it says.

Another theory involves video games: “This is obviously an item that just got dropped. Look at your mini-map,” commented one user. Another also believes we’re all stuck in a video game: “It’s a Fortnite marker.”

No aliens, no Death Star – the mysterious light comes from a laser company in Stuttgart

But in reality light has nothing to do with space, extraterrestrials or video games, the explanation is almost banal: A laser manufacturer celebrates its birthday and lights its own “candle” with a large, permanent light show. The giant laser shone for 35 minutes for a test by the laser manufacturer Trumpf, which is celebrating its centenary in this way from Wednesday (August 2, 2023) to Saturday from sunset to midnight, provided it is not raining.

Several calls went loud because of the laser Stuttgart News already at the police station. It should be visible within a radius of 80 kilometers. According to Trumpf, the laser is the “longest birthday candle in the world.” The authorities were informed about the light show – there is also no danger to the airspace. Neither by the birthday candle, nor by aliens.

But not everyone believes that extraterrestrials don’t exist. Edgar Mitchell completed a moon mission with NASA and was certain: “Aliens Really Exist”. NASA is expecting proof of this soon. (cgsc)