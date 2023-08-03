The holidays have undoubtedly been regenerating for Marco Bezzecchi, who returns to Silverstone, the first appointment after the summer break, on the strength of the great results obtained in the first part of the season. The Mooney VR46 team rider arrives at the British Grand Prix with victory in the Sprint and second place in the long race at Assen behind him.

The solidity shown in this first half of 2023 has led him to be third in the championship with 36 points behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia and now he aims not to let his compatriot escape: “I am already focusing on this weekend because I expect to go fast. I certainly didn’t expect a start to the season of that level, and I think it’s normal because when you’re in your second year in MotoGP you don’t expect to get victories or podiums. But I had the confidence in myself to be able to achieve great results. Luckily I succeeded, but we still have a lot of races to go, so there’s time to work”.

Undoubtedly the situation he is in now makes him one of the big contenders for the title, but Bez he keeps his feet on the ground: “It’s nice, but it’s strange because for me now life is a bit different. So many people recognize me more than before and it’s strange. It’s nice though, because this is the pinnacle of two-wheelers, so being competitive in this category is great. Being able to be close to Pecco, Jorge and the whole MotoGP grid is amazing. I hope I can continue like this, to work on myself and improve as I have done up to now. I also hope to complete this season in the best possible way.”

One of the great novelties of the British Grand Prix is ​​the introduction of the new format, which provides for a change in free practice which allows direct access to Q2. Despite the change, the riders believe that the difference isn’t that striking, however the change in the race can alter the balance: “For me there isn’t a big difference, but I don’t really agree with changing the rules mid-season . In any case, it’s something that doesn’t affect our working method too much, because in free practice 2 we were already going a little faster”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi then echoes Bagnaia, who stated in the Silverstone conference in this regard: “Even before we did the last minutes of FP2 like qualifying, it won’t be more dangerous than before. We reach the limit to access Q2 immediately, this will not change”. Bez agrees: “I think the same thing, it won’t change much, the laps were done the same in free practice 2, I think things will go as usual”.

Another of the new features starting from Silverstone concerns the rule on tire pressures, which has not yet been clearly defined but which can change some situations: “For pressures, it will be more complicated because it is not easy to control them and we cannot do it only by starting with the higher because the race can be different every time. You can have many riders in front or less. So it’s difficult to control the pressures, because when you have it high there is an element of risk. I hope the team manages to manage the situation in the best possible way.”

Despite this, Bezzecchi is aware of his own potential and means, which have led him to express himself at his best so far. The rider from Viserba is equipped with a GP22, while his rivals and make-mates that precede him in the championship have an updated version for this year, the GP23: “Compared to Jorge’s bike, the fairing is different, but the rest it’s hard to see. Then from the inside I can’t tell, I don’t see them too often, Pecco is too far away (laughs, ed). Joking aside, I think the bike is quite similar, I can’t say for sure because I haven’t tried their bike”.

It is then inevitable to talk about the future, the drivers market is holding the court, which with yesterday’s announcements has started to go crazy again. Franco Morbidelli has announced his farewell to Yamaha and is now looking for a saddle. Could he land in Ducati? According to Bezzecchi he deserves an important saddle, however he too must think about his future: “I think Morbidelli is a very strong rider who didn’t deserve this bad moment. But I don’t think this thing is under his control. I hope he can find a bike here in MotoGP because he is one of the strongest riders. If it were a Ducati, I’ll be happy for him, but I’ll still be happy if he finds a bike.”

“My future? I have no preferences, I’d like to have a factory saddle because I think I deserve a factory bike. If it’s with the Mooney VR46 team I’ll be happy, otherwise we’ll see. But I have no idea”, concludes Bezzecchi.