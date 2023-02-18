Colombian cycling was shaken again. This time the news was not the victory of one of his cyclists in Europebut the positive with provisional suspension of Duban Bobadilla, a 23-year-old young man who had been standing out in the mountains.

Controlled by surprise on October 20 in Marinilla, Antioquiadays before the start of the Clásico RCN in which he was a figure and won the stage finishing in Manizaleswas the mountain champion and second overall, escorting Aldemar Reyes, Bobadilla erased with his elbow what he had been doing with his hand.

Born in Bogota, but settled in the Cundinamarqués municipality of Soacha, Crumb’s sample, as they called it, yielded the substance Cera, a type of continuous activator of the erythropoietin receptor, an essential medicine for kidney patients.

Short in stature, measuring 1.56 m and weighing 45 kilos, a biotype that helps him to perform in the best way in the mountains, his name comes to occupy box 29 in the list of positives that the Colombian Cycling Federation has, among the featuring athletes in all its disciplines.

Of those 29, nine are provisional, which indicates that their cases have not had a final decision and comply with the due process of the defense.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) It has 77 positive cyclists to date, a long list in which all have already served their sanction, all in the discipline of the route, both men and women.

curious statement

Bobadilla, once his case was made known, surprised with a statement that caused a lot of curiosity, because he accepts his guilt, but, at the same time, throws several darts.

“I am aware of what I did and I think that many times one goes after a goal and forgets about their own happiness. It sacrifices many things, but I think it is better sometimes to sacrifice and not waste time in vain as life goes by in the blink of an eye and then you realize that you are already old”, he said.

And he added: “Cycling in Colombia is handled differently with big names, big people, big brands, big teams and not being in the ‘thread’ or not having enough influences you carry from the ‘bump’ to being the loser in the shoe of the aforementioned”.

The Bogotá cyclist pointed out that if Buen was at a disadvantage, he could fight side by side with the best cyclists in the country.

“Thank God I had enough resources to be in the same condition as them, but you are the victim by not giving yourself away for a peso or letting you help for no reason. You have to pay the piper,” he recounted.

Photo: Instagram: @dubanbobadilla

“I am happy with what I did. I enjoyed this beautiful process and I am aware of what I risked, but I am leaving happy. Only God knows what he has me for. I think I contributed my grain of sand. It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you soon”, said the runner.

The broker asked for equitable treatment in terms of anti-doping controls.

“I hope that just as they did enough checks on me before and during the race, I hope that the law is fair for everyone. The controls that they did at dawn and late at night I hope they were the same rules for everyone, ”she said.

