The study was conducted between January and April 2022 on the Chinese mainland, and included 1951 men between the ages of 18-45 years, and they came from 31 provinces, and it was published in the “Nutrients” periodical this January.

The respondents filled out an online questionnaire, and two verification questions were added to the survey to ensure high reliability, and 4 participants were excluded from the survey for having a scalp infection or cancer or providing the researchers with illogical information.

What did the study conclude?

In 1,028 study participants, researchers found an association between the consumption of highly sweetened beverages and an increased risk of hair loss.

The researchers called on men to reduce consumption of this type of drink, especially among young people, to reduce negative damage to their health.

other influences?

Not only does this type of hair loss affect hair, but it leads to other effects such as shaking self-confidence, psychological distress, and physical health.

Several factors can contribute to this, such as sleep, anxiety, genetics, age, and body mass index.

Young people consume more sweetened drinks such as juices and energy drinks. For example, 63 young people in the United States drink sweetened drinks daily.

Sweetened drinks have been linked to many health problems, such as tooth decay, obesity, and emotional problems.

In explaining the relationship, the high sugar content in sweetened drinks leads to an increase in the concentration of glucose in the blood, which leads to the activation of what is known as the “polyol” pathway, and this reduces the amount of glucose available to the keratinocytes in the skin from which hair follicles grow. Which leads or “androgenetic alopecia”.