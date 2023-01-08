The new year begins and the rumors about the PlayStation State of Playthe official presentation events organized by Sony which usually emerge a bit by surprise, but which could have some gods launch periods predicted on the basis of some rumor not controlled.

As collected by PlayStation Lifestyle, the rumors in question come from Reddit and 4chan, two sources that cannot be considered 100% reliable, but the reports could make some logical sense, at the very least, reporting alleged periods for the State of Play that they might be plausible.

In essence, according to these rumors the next State of Play would be expected between February and March 2023, with another event expected in May. We recall that the last presentation of this type was the State of Play of September 2022, during which several interesting titles were shown such as Rise of the Ronin by Team Ninja, Stellar Blade, Like a Dragon: Ishin, Tekken 8 and a new Hogwarts Legacy video, among other things.

To tell the truth, the first period reported could make some sense, considering that it is a particularly propitious period to announce news arriving during 2023 on PS5 and PS4, even if we are rather inclined to believe that there may also be a event specifically dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy shortly before its release on the market, which will take place on February 10, 2023, based on the strong partnership between Sony and the game in question.

Another presentation in the period of May June is in fact another plausible possibility, perhaps even with a presentation of a larger size such as a PlayStation Showcase, given that this format has been missing for several months now on the scene and the company will sooner or later have to present various projects that are underway at their internal teams. In any case, we reiterate that these are only absolutely unverified rumors, therefore to be taken as speculation or little more.