According to the study, which was supervised by Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at Kings College London Hospital, Tim Spector, eating dinner at nine thirty in the evening, for example, does not negatively affect health, provided that breakfast is eaten late the next day.

Spector and his team studied data on 80,000 adults in the UK, monitoring their different eating times and habits.

The study indicated that the ideal time to eat breakfast after a late dinner is at 11:30 am or later, in order to provide a 14-hour fasting interval, which is good for metabolism.

And according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the 14-hour fasting period was widely effective for most of the people participating in the study, regardless of what they ate at night.

Commenting on the study’s findings, Spector said: “The idea that an earlier dinner is healthier is based primarily on small studies of young adults, and did not take into account fasting windows or the timing of iftar.”

“The microbes in our gut have a circadian rhythm and need a break from eating, but people can decide when it’s time to take a break depending on their daily schedules,” Spector explained. “The important thing is to try not to eat breakfast too early after eating a late dinner.” The night before, and make sure not to go to bed until at least two hours after dinner.