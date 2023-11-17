The Buen Fin has finally begun, a celebration that takes place in Mexicowhich puts hundreds of companies providing their products and services with striking discounts, something similar to Black Friday of USA, but somewhat simpler than thought. And now, a study has been carried out in which they analyzed how many people will buy in this wave of discounts and what products could be carried in stores.

The Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) mentions that six out of ten people are going to have some type of expense, either in physical establishments or ordering online. Added to this is the information that people between 25 and 34 years old are going to take fashion and beauty items, and those between 35 and 44 will buy electronics such as cell phones, computers, and more. On the other hand, those between the ages of 45 and 54 will go for the travel part, since they have sufficient support.

It is also said that users are not going to be guided by the first offer that appears to them, but rather they will do an exhaustive exploration of several establishments until they find the one that best suits them, whether in total payment or interest-free months. to be made available to the people. And this is mostly aimed at those looking for devices such as laptops and even televisions, since their prices usually drop significantly.

Finally, those who have chosen not to buy in the Good endit is for reasons that always occur among said sector of the country, people who have debts from past promotions as in Amazon Prime Day, or who are simply waiting for the Black Friday celebration. We are aware that this holiday is only in the United States, but some stores are beginning to adopt it, so people will be careful about the money they can save.

Via: AMVO

Editor’s note: Although certain companies inflate prices at EL Buen Fin, there are some others that actually do offer discounts on the devices. So, it’s a matter of searching to really find products worth picking up.