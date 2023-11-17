Unidentified people opened fire and stole 300 million rubles near a bank in Moscow

Unknown people opened fire near a bank in the center of Moscow and robbed two men of a large sum. reported in the capital’s prosecutor’s office. According to preliminary information, the attackers stole about 300 million rubles; they managed to escape in a car.

According to preliminary information, unknown persons drove up to the men in a car on Presnensky Val, fired several shots in their direction, openly stole a large sum of money, after which they fled the scene Moscow Prosecutor’s Office

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Central Administrative District controls the decision to initiate a criminal case under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Robbery”), as well as the issue of identifying persons involved in the commission of a crime and bringing them to criminal responsibility.

The attackers are currently being sought. After the robbery, the Moscow police announced the “Interception” plan.

See also Cate Blanchett criticized patriarchy and called on actresses for solidarity Related materials:

The amount stolen amounted to about 300 million rubles

As a RIA Novosti source in law enforcement agencies reported, the attackers managed to steal about 300 million rubles. Unknown persons attacked couriers who were near the bank branch.

The victims were two couriers of the Russian Financial Bank, transporting bags of money, clarifies Telegram-Mash channel. As the men walked along the street, a Mercedes car with three robbers drove up to them. They fired at least eight shots, took the money and fled.

Related materials:

One person was injured during the shooting

The press service of the Moscow police reported that one person was injured as a result of the shooting, reports RIA News.

According to preliminary data, one of the men was injured. Police officers are carrying out a set of operational search activities aimed at identifying and apprehending criminals and bringing them to justice in accordance with the law. See also 14 electronic noses to monitor air quality in Abu Dhabi Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the city of Moscow

As clarified Telegram-Shot channel, shooting was carried out from a traumatic pistol. The victim refused hospitalization.

On November 10, it was reported that in Moscow a girl committed a robbery at a pawnshop office on Krasny Mayak Street. She pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employees, after which she fired a warning shot. The girl was detained by the National Guard.