M.ith titled “1-800-273-8255”, the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Line (NSPL) in the United States, rapper Logic is believed to have saved the lives of many Americans. As researchers from the Medical University of Vienna found, the number of calls to the hotline rose sharply when Logic published the title in April 2017. Even after the rapper appeared with Alessia Cara and Khalid at the MTV Video Music Awards a few months later and at the Grammys in early 2018, the medical professionals registered more calls from people seeking help.

While the number of calls to the suicide prevention hotline increased by almost seven percent at the time, the number of suicides fell by more than five percent. As the physician Thomas Niederkrotenthaler and the co-authors of the study now published in the British Medical Journal (The BMJ) noted, the American health authorities recorded around 245 fewer suicides during that time.









Help with thoughts of suicide

If you are thinking of killing yourself, try talking about it to other people. There are a number of offers of help where you can talk to other people about your thoughts – also anonymously. This can be done by phone, chat, email or in person. The telephone counseling is anonymous, free and available around the clock. The phone numbers are 0 800/111 0 111 and 0 800/111 0 222.



The call to the telephone counseling is not only free of charge, it also does not appear on the telephone bill, nor in the itemized record. The offer of one also comes from the telephone counseling Help chats. Registration takes place on the Telephone counseling website. You can also enter the chat room without an appointment. If no consultant is available, it will always work with a booked appointment. The third offer of telephone counseling is the possibility of Email advice. You can log on to the telephone counseling site and write your messages and read the counselors’ replies. In this way, the e-mail traffic does not appear in your normal mailboxes.







A life-affirming imitation effect

In “1-800-273-8255”, or “1-800” for short, Logic sings about a young person who is losing his courage to face life because of his feelings for a classmate. After calling a hotline for those at risk of suicide, however, he decides to move on. The title has won several awards, and Logic’s video has been downloaded more than 430 million times on Youtube. “I recorded the song when I realized that my music has a real impact on a lot of people’s lives. We wanted to help them. That it succeeded really blows my mind, “said the 31-year-old rapper, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall.

In their study “Association of Logic’s hip hop song ‘1-800-273-8255’ with Lifeline calls and suicides”, the scientists at the Medical University of Vienna referred to the so-called Werther effect, the phenomenon of further suicides after reports about suicides. Logic’s title, however, proves a life-affirming imitation effect. “The piece probably represents the most enduring message on suicide prevention that has ever existed in connection with a story of hope and recovery,” the study says.