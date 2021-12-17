VideoThe Rutte IV cabinet will soon have 29 ministers: 20 ministers and 9 state secretaries. No new ministries will be created, but new ministerial posts will be created.



For example, there will be ministers for Housing and Spatial Planning and Climate and Energy. There will also be a State Secretary for Digitization. That is what formateur Mark Rutte said at a press conference this afternoon. A State Secretary for European Affairs, an important wish of D66, will not come about.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment will soon have two ministers instead of a minister and a state secretary. There will also be two ministers at the Ministry of Agriculture, one of whom will be responsible for Nature and Nitrogen. The State Secretary for Culture and Media will also return to the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

Formateur Mark Rutte (VVD) had his first conversation today with Wopke Hoekstra (CDA), Sigrid Kaag (D66), Sophie Hermans (VVD) and Gert-Jan Segers (ChristenUnie) in the Logement in The Hague. © ANP/Bart Maat



It is not announced which party is in the picture for which ministry. It is clear that the VVD will supply eight ministers, D66 six, CDA four and ChristenUnie two. The liberals provide three secretaries of state, just like D66. The CDA elects two state secretaries and the Christian Union one.

According to Rutte, VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie do not struggle with finding people who want to become ministers or state secretary in the bleak public climate. “I notice that people of name and fame are willing to take on this work.”

In the week of January 3, Rutte will hold talks with the new ministers. “I think it will take about four days for that.” The platform photo can then be taken in the second week of January.

The postal distribution of Rutte IV General Affairs:

Prime Minister, also Minister of General Affairs Foreign Affairs:

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Justice and Security:

Minister of Justice and Security

Minister for Legal Protection

Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations:

Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations

Minister for Housing and Spatial Planning*

State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization* Education, Culture and Science

Minister of Education, Culture and Science

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education

State Secretary for Culture and Media* Finance:

Minister of Finance

State Secretary for Taxation

State Secretary for Allowances and Customs Defence:

Minister of Defence

Secretary of State for Defence Infrastructure and Water Management:

Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management

State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Economic Affairs and Climate:

Minister of Economic Affairs

Minister for Climate and Energy*

Secretary of State for Mining Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality:

Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality

Minister for Nature and Nitrogen* Social Affairs and Employment:

Minister of Social Affairs and Employment

Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions* Public health, Welfare and Sport:

Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, also ‘corona minister’

Minister for Long-term Care and Sport

State Secretary for Youth and Prevention

Rutte was appointed formateur after the parliamentary debate on the final report of informateurs Johan Remkes (VVD) and Wouter Koolmees (D66) and can start putting together the team of ministers of Rutte IV. The VVD leader himself becomes prime minister again.

D66 leader Sigrid Kaag is still not letting go of whether she will return as a minister or whether she will remain in the House as party leader. It is already known that CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra will return to the cabinet, although he will probably not return to the Ministry of Finance.

Screening

All ministers will not be on the steps of Paleis Huis Ten Bosch next week. The intended ministers and state secretaries nominated by the four party leaders today have yet to be screened by the AIVD security service.

They must also distance themselves from any business interests, such as equity portfolios. The House of Representatives has tightened up the rules for this, so that the House also has an overview of business interests. Holiday homes must also be reported.