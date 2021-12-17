VideoThe Rutte IV cabinet will soon have 29 ministers: 20 ministers and 9 state secretaries. No new ministries will be created, but new ministerial posts will be created.
Hanneke Keultjes and Hans van Soest
Latest update:
17-12-21, 17:04
For example, there will be ministers for Housing and Spatial Planning and Climate and Energy. There will also be a State Secretary for Digitization. That is what formateur Mark Rutte said at a press conference this afternoon. A State Secretary for European Affairs, an important wish of D66, will not come about.
The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment will soon have two ministers instead of a minister and a state secretary. There will also be two ministers at the Ministry of Agriculture, one of whom will be responsible for Nature and Nitrogen. The State Secretary for Culture and Media will also return to the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.
It is not announced which party is in the picture for which ministry. It is clear that the VVD will supply eight ministers, D66 six, CDA four and ChristenUnie two. The liberals provide three secretaries of state, just like D66. The CDA elects two state secretaries and the Christian Union one.
According to Rutte, VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie do not struggle with finding people who want to become ministers or state secretary in the bleak public climate. “I notice that people of name and fame are willing to take on this work.”
platform photo
In the week of January 3, Rutte will hold talks with the new ministers. “I think it will take about four days for that.” The platform photo can then be taken in the second week of January.
The postal distribution of Rutte IV
General Affairs:
Prime Minister, also Minister of General Affairs
Foreign Affairs:
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation
Justice and Security:
Minister of Justice and Security
Minister for Legal Protection
Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration
Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations:
Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations
Minister for Housing and Spatial Planning*
State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization*
Education, Culture and Science
Minister of Education, Culture and Science
Minister for Primary and Secondary Education
State Secretary for Culture and Media*
Finance:
Minister of Finance
State Secretary for Taxation
State Secretary for Allowances and Customs
Defence:
Minister of Defence
Secretary of State for Defence
Infrastructure and Water Management:
Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management
State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management
Economic Affairs and Climate:
Minister of Economic Affairs
Minister for Climate and Energy*
Secretary of State for Mining
Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality:
Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality
Minister for Nature and Nitrogen*
Social Affairs and Employment:
Minister of Social Affairs and Employment
Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions*
Public health, Welfare and Sport:
Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, also ‘corona minister’
Minister for Long-term Care and Sport
State Secretary for Youth and Prevention
Rutte was appointed formateur after the parliamentary debate on the final report of informateurs Johan Remkes (VVD) and Wouter Koolmees (D66) and can start putting together the team of ministers of Rutte IV. The VVD leader himself becomes prime minister again.
D66 leader Sigrid Kaag is still not letting go of whether she will return as a minister or whether she will remain in the House as party leader. It is already known that CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra will return to the cabinet, although he will probably not return to the Ministry of Finance.
Screening
All ministers will not be on the steps of Paleis Huis Ten Bosch next week. The intended ministers and state secretaries nominated by the four party leaders today have yet to be screened by the AIVD security service.
They must also distance themselves from any business interests, such as equity portfolios. The House of Representatives has tightened up the rules for this, so that the House also has an overview of business interests. Holiday homes must also be reported.
