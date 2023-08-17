Studio Battaglia streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode in rerun, 17 August

This evening, Thursday 17 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of Studio Battaglia will be broadcast, the TV series directed by Simone Spada, known for directing numerous episodes of Rocco Schiavone, and Jacopo Bonvicini, behind the camera of the third episode. The series is the Italian remake of The Split, an English TV series aired for two seasons in 2018 and 2020 on BBC One and created by Abi Morgan. During 2024 Rai will broadcast the second season. Where to see Studio Battaglia on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1 in reruns.

Battle Studio live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to the internet.

Cast

