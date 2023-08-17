Luisa Corna marries. After the long postponement for Covid, the singer and presenter will get married on September 9th. She will marry Stefano Giovino, an officer of the carabinieri to whom she has been linked for some time.

The wedding will be celebrated in Palazzolo sull’Oglio, in the province of Brescia, with celebrations scheduled at the “Madonnina”, the sanctuary of the Madonna of Lourdes.

Luisa Corna will get married for the first time. She was romantically linked in the 90s with the former Inter footballer and television commentator Aldo Serena, the singer had a relationship with Alex Britti. Then the meeting with Giovino and the long story that has been going on for years. «He is an officer of the carabinieri – she had said in an interview in 2016 – he is 15 years younger than me. We looked at each other for the first time during a demonstration and it was love at first sight. He gives me security, serenity, I’m happy to have met him in this moment of my life ».