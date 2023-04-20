The theater of Bolshoi in Moscow has deleted from his calendar the ballet “Nureyev”, in obedience to the new law that prohibits the “propaganda” of LGBT issues. This was announced at the press conference by the director of the theater, Vladimir Urin.

“The Nureyev show was removed from the repertoire in connection with the recent law which absolutely clearly highlights the issues of propaganda of non-traditional values,” said Urin, quoted by state news agency Tass.

The Nureyev ballet had its Bolshoi debut in December 2017, with music by Ilya Demutsky, direction and set design by Kirill Serebrennikov and choreography by Yury Posokhov.