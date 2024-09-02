Ciudad Juarez.- A total of 710 students from the Primero de Mayo Federal Elementary School were taught presentations and demonstrations on safety and risk prevention, how to act in emergency situations, and how to apply basic first aid, reported Rubí Enríquez, president of the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) of the Municipality of Juárez. The students participated in a series of activities designed to promote sports, mental health, and the development of playful and artistic skills. The day included interventions by the Fire Department and the Rescue Department of the Civil Protection Directorate, who gave presentations and demonstrations on safety and risk prevention. In addition, the dentistry area of ​​the General Directorate of Community Centers held talks on the importance of dental health. The specialists provided practical advice on oral hygiene and prevention of dental diseases, with the aim of raising awareness among students about taking care of their teeth from an early age. The team of specialists from the municipal DIF also played a crucial role in the event, as they offered workshops and activities focused on emotional regulation, to teach children how to manage stress and improve their well-being. Juggling and physical activation sessions encouraged an active lifestyle, while nutrition workshops provided information on a balanced diet and its impact on overall health. Rubí Enríquez visited the school to greet the students and recognize the work carried out in this municipal government strategy. The municipal official highlighted the commitment of the municipal president Cruz Pérez Cuéllar to support these activities. “Thank you all very much for this commitment, because that is what our municipal president Cruz Pérez Cuéllar has instructed us to be in the schools bringing this beautiful program to all of you,” said Enríquez. The activities concluded with dynamics such as the participation of Benny, the mascot of the FC Juárez soccer team, and the professional soccer player Celeste Vidal.