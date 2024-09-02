Bloomberg: Election defeats in Saxony and Thuringia were a blow to Scholz

The ruling coalition’s defeats in local elections in Thuringia and Saxony have dealt a heavy blow to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s position, writes American agency Bloomberg.

“Populists humiliated Scholz with a sharp rise in popularity in regional elections,” the article says. According to journalists, the stagnation of the German economy has led to record low ratings for the ruling coalition. Berlin should expect new defeats in local elections, the agency warns.

The ruling coalition’s setbacks “could fuel debate” over whether Scholz is the right person to lead the Social Democratic Party’s list in next year’s federal elections, the authors concluded.

Earlier it became known that the right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) won the elections in Thuringia, receiving 32 of 88 seats in the local parliament. It is noted that AfD opposes arms supplies to Kyiv and supports negotiations with Russia.