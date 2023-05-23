This may 23 is celebrated on Student Day and the Fresnillo and Zacatecas authorities they already have prepared two events to celebrate the youth of the entity.

To the surprise and excitement of the Zacatecan students, in fresnillo will be presented ‘The losses’ and C Kan; while in Zacatecas the Gera MX concert.

According to Fresnillo City Hall, the event to celebrate the students will be held this may 23 in it Fair Dome from 18:00 hours.

It should be noted that the event will be 100% free and will have the presence of Kimberly and Wendy, from ‘The losses’; the singer-songwriter Jawy and DJ Roshal; and will close with rapper CKan.

In addition to this concert, there will also be a traditional alley in the center of the city of Fresnillo.

The event will take place this Monday, at 7:00 p.m., starting at the Echeverría Theater, arriving at the Rinconada de la Purificación.

Gera MX concert in Zacatecas

For the students of the city of Zacatecas, the State Government announced that the rapper will perform Gera MX.

The concert will take place on next wednesday may 31, from 8:00 p.m., in the Plaza de Armas, next to the Basilica Cathedral.

It should be remembered that previously the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal Ávila, had announced that he would present himself as a Resident for Student Day.

However, this was changed and it transpired that this artist could be presented in the capital until the Zacatecas National Fair (Fenaza).