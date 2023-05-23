Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be “An epic adventure single player!” According to the development studio Insomniac Games after the doubts raised by the voice actor Nadji Jeter, who in an intervention made at SacAnime had feared the possibility that the game had a cooperative mode.

Consider that Jeter spoke about the game in September 2022, but that his words only started circulating today, because they weren’t intercepted in time by the network.

It should also be said that Jeter’s original sentence did not give any certainty about cooperative modebut was only speculating that there might be.

Be that as it may, many have begun to ask Insomniac Games directly for gods, with the official account of the studio which was therefore forced to reply, removing any doubts about the type of experience that will be proposed.

Fair to say that in reality there weren’t very many doubts about it, despite the actor’s words, because since the announcement of the game Insomniac had talked about a single player adventure with Peter Parker and Miles Morales. However the misunderstanding is understandable, considering that so far nothing has been shown of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, apart from the prequel comic.

Otherwise the game information remains the same. Many, indeed practically all, expect Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to be shown during the PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday 24 May, considering that the release of the game is set for 2023 and that many rumors speak of publication in September, with marketing done during the summer. In any case, we’ll see, since there is very little left to find out more.