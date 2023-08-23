A student of the Sarasota County, on the west coast of Florida (USA), was arrested Tuesday for threatening on social media to detonate a bomb at Venice High School, a local media reported.

The student from the aforementioned school, whose age and name were not revealed, was arrested by agents of the Police department of Sarasota County (SCSPD) after being alerted by the address of the institution.

The boy was, besides arrestedexpelled from school, despite the fact that it was a “joke”.

The fake bomb threat took place on social networks and this publication was reported to the school authorities anonymously, the channel picked up today fox4.

After the recent start of the new school year, several cases of arrests due to threats of shootings or bombs have already been reported.

Last week, a 22-year-old man was arrested for also threatening a shooting at a school on social media. Loogers Run Middle Schoolin the county of Palm Beach (Southeast Florida)aimed at six students from that educational center where he was a student.

Fernando Gaete, based in the city of mouth mousewas arrested and transferred to a prison in that county on the charge of “written threats to carry out a mass shooting or an act of terrorism,” the local channel picked up WPTV.

According to the arrest report, the police department of the school district of Palm Beach received a call on Wednesday afternoon from a woman who reported two entries published in the Discord social platform.

22-year-old Fernando Gaete (former student at school named) has been arrested for posting the threats on Discord. The posts reportedly read: “I Dominic Valentine vow to shoot up Loggers Run Middle School on Monday morning gonna shoot 6 students.” pic.twitter.com/rZEQXCjAe4 —K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) August 19, 2023

Any threat, even if they think it's a joke, carries serious consequences

“I Dominic Valentine promise to shoot 6 students at Logger Run High School Monday morning,” the post read.

The instant messaging service provided authorities with the IP address that identified the user of the program as Gaete, a former student of this school, who is only two miles (3 kilometers) from his home.

The County Police Miami-Dade and Broward, in South Florida, they have repeatedly urged parents to remind their children that “any threat, even if you think it’s a joke, carries serious consequences” as it is considered a second degree felony, in addition to school disciplinary action, including expulsion.

From the massacre perpetrated in 2018 by Nikolas Cruz in it Marjory Stoneman Douglas College of Parklandwhich cost the lives of 14 students and 3 employees, there have been numerous arrests in this state for death threats and false threats with weapons in schools, the vast majority made by teenagers.

EFE