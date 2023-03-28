Drama in Sant’Antonio Abate, an 8-year-old boy who fell ill in class, dies during transport to hospital

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened yesterday, Monday 27 March. Unfortunately a baby of alone 8 years old, lost his life on the way to hospital after he fell ill in class. His companions were the first to rescue him.

This episode, so heartbreaking and sudden, has shaken not only the community, but also the Minister of Education Joseph Vallettarawho published a post on social media to show closeness to the family.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place on the day of Monday 27 March. Precisely at the Prima Circolo Didattico “De Curtis” institute, a Sant’Antonio Abatemunicipality in the province of Naples.

The whole class was making time for physical education. The little boy called Giovanni was in the last hour of lessons and should have gone home shortly after.

When suddenly, he started staying bad. His friends soon realized the situation and in a few moments, the child collapsed lifeless to the ground. This is where the desperate health alert.

The latter arrived on site in a few minutes and with the hope of being able to save it, they have it urgently transported in the hospital. But it is precisely during the journey between the school and the hospital, that the little one exhaled his last breath. They couldn’t help but ascertain the death.

The investigations for the 8-year-old boy who died after the illness

Most likely the Prosecutor of Torre Annunziata will decide to open an inquiry and therefore also to order the autopsy. Now the whole community is shocked by this sudden and heartbreaking loss.

The little boy attended the same class as the mayor’s daughter, Ilaria Abagnale. Since the events took place, the latter has shown closeness to the family and also accompanied her mother by ambulance. The minister John Vallettara in a Tweet on social media, to show closeness to his parents, he wrote: