All apprehensive about the little Giulia, the 5-year-old kidnapped girlthe only daughter of a couple parents who launches online a heartfelt appeal for everyone to spread the news to help them find her. Too bad it’s not true. It’s about a online scam, of a fake news created to create traffic and shares and effectively cheat the readers of a newspaper on the web. Many believed the story.

The scam is served by appealing to the humanity of the people. In recent days, a heartfelt appeal has appeared online regarding a 5-year-old girl kidnapped. Desperate Giulia’s parents are looking for her everywhere, but nothing was true.

It was fake news, false news created ad hoc to defraud newspaper readers, who naively, but in good faith, allowed themselves to be deceived by what appeared to be the alleged title of a newspaper. The message circulated on social media and in whatsapp chat and at first sight it seemed reliable.

In particular, the news has gone viral in Pesaro and its province. Many reports arrived at the police station to understand if the Julia’s kidnapping whether it was true or not. But in reality it was not true, it was a bald press article created to try to steal personal data or other users.

The criminals, in fact, have created a false press article, pretending the kidnapping of a little girl named Giulia and asking whoever received the message to see a video to help identify the kidnappers. A phishing attempt well thought out.

Giulia, a kidnapped child and the video of the kidnappers: all false, it’s a phishing attempt

Today, new footage released by the police emerged. It comes from the shop where the robber stopped, it’s the only footage in which at least part of the face is seen. Together with the parents we ask you to watch the video, maybe you will be able to recognize the robber and help find their beloved daughter.

Photo source from Pixabay

This is the message, accompanied by a link which, once clicked, allowed cybercriminals to steal sensitive user data. There is no kidnapped child and no video. Anyone who clicked on that video risks having their Facebook account hacked, if not worse. Be careful!