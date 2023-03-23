Drama in Favara, struck by illness during a basketball game, Davide Licata died at the age of 12 while being transported to the hospital

A truly heartbreaking episode took place on the evening of Tuesday 21 March, in the municipality of Favara. David Licata a 12-year-old boy unfortunately lost his life due to a sudden illness while playing basketball in the local gym.

Of course, what happened shocked everyone community and of course, given the gravity and sudden loss, there are so many people who are remembering with posts on social media.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 20.30 on Tuesday 21 March. Precisely in the gymnasium of the Guarino institute, in the municipality of Favaralocated in the province of Agrigento.

Davide, as always happened, had gone there for a game of basketball with his mates. Until that moment it seemed to be a day like any other for him.

When suddenly, the child had a sickness and collapsed to the ground. Those present immediately realized the seriousness of the situation and asked for timely action intervention of sanitary ware.

Doctors arrived at the scene within minutes, but that’s just as he was in the ambulance, during the journey for the hospital, that David breathed his last. Unfortunately he had a cardiac arrest which left him no escape.

The investigation into the death of Davide Licata

The little one’s body is now a disposition of the judicial authority, in the morgue of the San Giovanni di Dio hospital. In order to understand the cause behind the illness and death, the investigators decided to have the autopsy.

The prosecutor’s office itself decided to start an inquiry. The Chief Prosecutor Salvatore Vella and the Public Prosecutor Giulia Sbocchia are now working to understand what happened and are trying to acquire the certificate of competitive activity that the gymnasium should have had of all those present. On social networks there are so many people who are remembering Davide, even him uncle Joseph wanted to write a post. In the message she wrote: