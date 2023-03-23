Drama in Rovigo, after hours of searching, the agents found the body of the 4-year-old boy who disappeared in the river, now lifeless

The search ended in the worst possible way child of alone 4 years, who disappeared while he was playing with his dad. He had fallen into the river and after several hours, they found his lifeless body about 700 meters from the place where they last saw him.

This story has upset the whole community, who in those hours hoped for a happy ending for him, which unfortunately didn’t happen. The doctor who intervened, could not help but ascertain his death.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the late afternoon of Wednesday 22 March. Precisely in the Adigetto canal, between Fratta and Villanova del Ghebboin the province of Rovigo.

The baby was with his dad and together, they were playing on the edge of the river. Up until that moment, it seemed to be a day like any other for them. Nothing unusual had happened.

However, it is only around 19, that the child maybe after putting a wrong footAnd fallen in water. The parent, not seeing him anymore, promptly raised the alarm to the rescuers.

The man also tried to to dive in the water, but having seen the mud and seaweed, was unable to find the little son. For this she asked the competent authorities for help.

The discovery of the body of the 4-year-old boy

The searches began in a few minutes and unfortunately went on for several hours. Until unfortunately the sad and heartbreaking epilogue arrived around 11.30pm.

Rescuers have found the body of the now lifeless child, about 700 meters away from the place where the father saw him for the last time. For him they could not help but ascertain the death.

The body is now at the disposal of the judicial authority, which will decide how to continue with the matter. Now the whole community is shocked by this heartbreaking and sudden loss. All for the little one and his family, they hoped for one happy ending.