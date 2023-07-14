Firefly Studios announced Stronghold: Definitive Editionone version revised and expanded of the famous real-time strategy game with a medieval setting, Stronghold, with release date set for November 7, 2023 on PC, through Steam.
Stronghold: Definitive Edition relaunches the famous real-time strategy with a new look thanks to improved graphics, new artwork, remastered music and a general rework also done with the support of the developers of the original.
Again it’s about bringing together a war-torn kingdom in theMedieval England.
To do this, we will have units, weapons, structures and war techniques derived from the medieval tradition at our disposal, as well as the possibility of building fortifications and castles and making them function at their best, through typical structures of the time.
Stronghold: Definitive Edition, the features
Building on the 20-year history of the series, Stronghold: Definitive Edition features two classic campaigns across 26 missions, as well as new single player content in the form of a new narrative campaign designed by Simon Bradbury and Eric Ouellette, founders of Firefly Studios.
Exclusive to this particular version, there will therefore be 14 new missions campaign series, which sees players marching through the ravaged hinterland of medieval England, only to be able to take part in a Castle Trail through 10 unique scenarios.
It is therefore also about new content and not just a graphic and technical reworking for Stronghold: Definitive Edition, which is in this way indicated both for a new audience and for those who have already played the original, given the amount of new features provided .
