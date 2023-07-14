Firefly Studios announced Stronghold: Definitive Editionone version revised and expanded of the famous real-time strategy game with a medieval setting, Stronghold, with release date set for November 7, 2023 on PC, through Steam.

Stronghold: Definitive Edition relaunches the famous real-time strategy with a new look thanks to improved graphics, new artwork, remastered music and a general rework also done with the support of the developers of the original.

Again it’s about bringing together a war-torn kingdom in theMedieval England.

To do this, we will have units, weapons, structures and war techniques derived from the medieval tradition at our disposal, as well as the possibility of building fortifications and castles and making them function at their best, through typical structures of the time.