The strong winds caused on the afternoon of this Saturday in Lorca the fall of trees and branches by different districts of the municipality, with special incidence in those of Purias, Cazalla, Campillo and Almendricos, although specific events were also recorded in the City.

Some trees and branches were left on the electricity and telephone lines, which left the immediate neighbors without power, although it was quickly possible to restore practically the entire service by the supply companies.

The Municipal Emergency Service received dozens of calls warning of the fall of trees, branches, advertising posters and the movement of containers and construction billboards through the districts of the orchard, although the effects were also felt in the City.

“It has been widespread. The notices did not stop coming in and were attended to according to their importance. We have had several trees fall, abundant large branches that have been cracked and have had to be removed with the help of radials, by members of the Fire Fighting Consortium, electric and telephone poles that have given way due to the weight of branches on the wiring and movements of containers and fences. All the troops, from the Local Police, Municipal Emergency Service, Civil Protection and Firefighters were attending to some requirement, “explained the mayor of Emergencies, Antonio David Sánchez.

The mayor, together with the deputy mayor María de las Huertas García, supervised the work, although they also joined in the removal of fallen branches on the road, as was the case on the Camino de Felí. In the City, an awning came off from the fifth floor of a building, falling onto the public highway. And from Almendricos they warned of obstacles on the road and low visibility due to the sandstorm.

“The gusts of wind have become so strong that garbage containers have moved up to 50 meters. Someone has literally been thrown onto terraces very far from the place they occupied, ”detailed the mayor of Emergencies.

And in the Torre del Obispo urbanization, a large advertising poster was detached. The signaling team of the Local Police was busy relocating the fences of different roads under construction, as stated by the mayor of Citizen Security, Juan Miguel Bayonas, who also participated in the work.

«They have become obstacles on the public highway that have had to be relocated in the places they occupied. Thank you for the collaboration of the drivers who alerted us to these situations and, we know, they have even proceeded to relocate this type of signage, “he added.

Late at night the emergency teams continued working. On the old Águilas road, in Purias, the Firefighters needed radials and the scale vehicle to reach the top of several specimens of which large branches had cracked that fell on the fence of a house and several lines.