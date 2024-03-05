You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jurgen Klopp, Conor Bradley and Luis Díaz
The DT's instruction to the squad that goes viral.
Jurgen Klopp He is today one of the best technicians in the world. A unique coach who has made history at Liverpool, although he already announced his departure at the end of the season.
Now the coach is in the news for a phrase of his in which he compares his team's squad with the Argentine Lionel Messiof whom he is an admirer.
Taking advantage of a personal talk that the coach had with the former soccer player Rio Ferdinand, The German has left a new phrase about the Argentine that has gone viral:
“I would tell everyone that as long as you are not Lionel Messi, you have to defend,” Klopp tells Ferdinand in an interview for TNT Sports.
“Leo is the only one who can wait for the ball and do what he wants, everyone else has to defend,” explains the German coach.
Clear instruction for Luis Diaz and the entire squad that is in charge of Klopp, who stated that on some occasion he let his managers in Liverpool know.
In the conversation for the program Between The Lines, Klopp also spoke about his departure from Liverpool: “It's not that I want to leave, it's more that I have to do it. If I can't be the person who takes the team to the Champions League and things like that “Why should I continue at work? The club is too important, that's why I decided to leave.”
