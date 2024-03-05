Golf | The golfer ended up in a bad place – resorted to an ingenious solution

Chris Kirk showed how to get dry from a difficult place.

American golfer Chris Kirk showed how smartly you can get out of a tough spot when he took part in a PGA Tour event in Palm Beach, Florida.

Kirk normally plays from the left side to the batting direction, so to speak from the right. At Palm Beach, however, the ball once got stuck in a really awkward spot. The ball, which flew a little sideways from the fairway, ended up so close to the tree that Kirk couldn't hit from the normal spot.

However, the 38-year-old gambler was not startled. He positioned himself on the “wrong” side of the ball, turned his club upside down and hit.

The shot was perfect, but about a meter too short. The ball hit the edge of the green and rolled into the sand barrier. However, considering the difficulty of the task, the performance was excellent. Of course, it was made a little easier by the fact that Kirk sometimes also plays from the left side. According to the PGA Tour, Kirk has played the best from the left side of the round with 82 strokes.

In the final results, Kirk was tied for 28th place with a result of -9. He won the race with a score of -17 Austin Eckroat.

Kirk is currently ranked 26th on the PGA Tour. He has earned more than $20 million in career earnings.