Aeolian Islands

The coast guard is carrying out a monitoring activity of the Stromboli volcano after the intense eruptive activity of the last 48 hours. As part of the device prepared by the Civil Protection to deal with the emergency, the first check of the ports and areas involved was followed by the overflight of the area carried out by the “Manta” ATR 42 aircraft from the Catania air base. After yesterday’s volcanic activity which generated a one and a half meter high tsunami wave, without damage to people or things, today the lava emission continued from the north crater, along the natural Sciara walkway to the coast . The mayor of Lipari Riccardo Gullo has ordered the closure of schools on the island and a stop to excursions on the volcano until normal safety conditions are restored



