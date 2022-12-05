The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which was launched under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, witnessed the launch of the “Space Observatory for Climate”, a global initiative aimed at bringing together public and private entities involved in the Earth observation sector. To coordinate efforts aimed at promoting the peaceful use of space technology to address climate change, and to increase the efficiency of its applications for sustainable and successful climate action at the local and global levels.

The “Space Observatory for Climate” charter was signed by Ibrahim Al Qassim, Deputy Director General of the UAE Space Agency, and Lionel Suchet, Chief Operations Officer at the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES).

The Space Observatory for Climate aims to support global climate action and develop capabilities to study, monitor, mitigate and adapt to climate change impacts at the local, national, regional and international levels.

The observatory also aims to exploit the full potential of space technologies to monitor, mitigate and adapt to climate change to achieve climate goals, and to raise awareness of its benefits.

The Space Observatory for Climate organizes exchanges on climate action supported by space applications, sharing experiences, toolkits and methods on the application of space technology for climate action and promoting the use of good practices of space technology to achieve climate goals.

The charter also regulates access to a variety of actors in the space and climate change sectors to enhance cooperation between space agencies, government agencies, national, regional and international organizations and institutions, public agencies, academic and research institutions, and national and international private sector organizations and institutions.

effective solutions

Ibrahim Al Qassim said: “The launch of the Space Observatory for Climate comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to find effective and effective solutions to climate challenges.”

Al-Qasim stressed that the UAE is aware of the seriousness of climate challenges and their negative impact on life on earth, which is what prompted it to actively participate in various international organizations and agreements that seek effective and comprehensive solutions to solve this problem.

He pointed out that the UAE is keen to employ all available advanced technologies and strengthen its international cooperation in order to reduce the repercussions of the negative effects resulting from climate change, considering the launch of the Space Observatory for Climate during a major event such as the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue as a good step within the UAE’s efforts to establish sustainability. future, serving humanity and promoting its well-being.

For his part, Lionel Suchet said: “Space is an appropriate place to contribute to facing the challenges related to climate change, which is a long-term process. It is good to have a set of high-resolution data over a long period that contributes to providing scientific centers with information that helps them to face the problems resulting from climate change.” .

He pointed out that the goal of the Space Observatory for Climate is to employ all available means for the sustainability of the environment, as most countries today do not exchange their climate data captured via satellites, which wastes the world the opportunity to confront this problem, indicating that cooperation between countries will contribute to strengthening the contribution of The space sector in facing the challenges facing humanity on a number of levels, especially environmental, economic and social.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue aims to enhance communication between the active and influential forces in the space sector around the world, by providing a gathering of senior leaders, policy and decision makers in the field of space worldwide, as it presents an international dialogue that identifies the most important global needs for the space sector, which include strategic capabilities. And the legal and legislative frameworks, and the required infrastructure, to develop this sector and achieve its goals in a way that serves humanity and contributes to enhancing the quality of life on earth.

There are 19 orbital satellites registered with the UAE, more than 10 new space objects under development, more than 50 international and emerging companies, institutions and space facilities in the UAE, 5 research centers for space sciences and 3 universities for the rehabilitation of national cadres, and more than 3,000 workers, engineers and experts in the sector work. UAE space. The UAE became the fifth country to reach Mars, with the “Hope Probe” entering its orbit in February 2021.