The final show

Following many weekends closed with a bitter taste in the mouth, theAston Martin finally returns to rejoice in Sao Paulo Grand Prixand it does it especially with Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, who started from fourth position on the grid, was able to move up to third place when the green light was turned back on following the almost immediate interruption of the race due to the accident between Albon and Magnussen at the start. From that moment on, the Spaniard managed the tires and battery perfectly, but suffered the return of Sergio Perez at the end of the race.

Back on the podium

After defending himself from the Mexican of Red Bull, the two-time world champion was overtaken on the penultimate lap, only to then regain the podium with a spectacular counter-attack in the following lap, taking third place by just 53 thousandths of an advantage on Perez, with the two drivers thus giving life to the most sensational show of the race, as well as one of the best of the entire season. In all this, however, another important performance such as the one completed by should not be forgotten Lance Strollteammate of the timeless Alonso.

Joy for Stroll too

Already the protagonist of a surprising third place in qualifying, the Canadian was however not particularly brilliant in both starts, to the point of falling behind the Mercedes. However, the drop in performance of the latter allowed Stroll to make a comeback, finishing at 5th place finish ahead of Sainz’s Ferrari, obtaining his second best result this season after the fourth position achieved in Australia: “Neither start went well – commented – I had a lot of wheel spin and little traction, so I didn’t get a good start. Then we had a lot of rhythm, faster than Ferrari and MercedesAnd it felt like we were back to where the year started. Today’s result gives us the belief that we can go on to fight for points in the last two races. Finally, a big round of applause to the whole team: the last few races have been difficult, but today is a real reward and makes us go home with a smile on our faces after three weeks of work. I can’t wait for Las Vegas!”