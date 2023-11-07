This Tuesday, Charles III confirmed the high price that the required political neutrality of a monarch imposes. The king who throughout his life built a public image dedicated to environmentalism and environmental protection, and who in private spheres has described as “terrible” the immigration policy of the conservative Government and its deportation plan to Rwanda, has had to defend in the British Parliament the decision of Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to extend oil extraction licenses in the North Sea as well as his Illegal Immigration Law, “to stop dangerous and illegal crossings of the channel [de la Mancha] and to ensure that it is the Government, and not criminal gangs, that decides who can come to this country.”

It was the first King’s Speech given by Charles III, after more than seventy years in which the country and the political class became accustomed to referring as the Queen’s Speech to the political program in which the Government outlines its legislative agenda at the beginning of each session of Parliament. It is a text written exclusively by Downing Street – by Her Majesty’s Government, according to the official term – which the monarch is obliged to read with a “neutral tone”, according to parliamentary usage, to avoid any sign of support or rejection. political.

The British monarch has preserved a scrupulously neutral tone when announcing the Government’s willingness to grant “future licenses for new oil and gas fields, which will help the country make its transition towards zero emissions without adding new burdens on British households.”

Members of the House of Lords await the arrival of King Charles III to attend his first King’s Speech this Tuesday. Leon Neal (AP) Anne of England, sister of the King, leaves Buckingham Palace before Charles III’s speech to the British Parliament, in London, this Tuesday. Andrew Matthews (AP) Members of the King’s Guard line up outside Buckingham Palace as King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave for the Houses of Parliament ahead of the monarch’s speech in London on Tuesday. Carl Court (Getty Images) Charles III, together with Camilla, travel in the royal carriage to the Palace of Westminster. Samir Hussein (WireImage/Getty Images) Soldiers from a military band walk in front of Buckingham Palace before King Charles III’s speech this Tuesday, on the occasion of the opening of the legislative period in the British Parliament. Kin Cheung (AP) King Charles III and Queen Camilla pass in front of dozens of anti-monarchy protesters who raise banners with the slogan “Not my king.” HENRY NICHOLLS (AFP) Charles III and Camilla arrive at the entrance to the Palace of Westminster, this Tuesday. Victoria Jones (AP) The imperial crown is moved into the Palace of Westminster before the King’s Speech, this Tuesday in London. Toby Melville (AP) King Charles III during his arrival at the Palace of Westminster, before his speech to the British Parliament, this Tuesday. Toby Melville (AP) King Charles III, with the imperial crown on his head, and Queen Camilla, with the coronation diadem of George IV, this Tuesday during the opening of Parliament. JUSTIN TALLIS (AFP) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Labor leader Keir Starmer this Tuesday during the event. Hannah McKay (WPA Pool/Getty Images) With the imperial crown on his head and installed on the golden throne of the House of Lords, with Queen Camilla seated to his left, the king gave his first King’s Speech. Leon Neal (POOL/REUTERS) The opening of the parliamentary session with the sovereign’s speech, prepared by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, lasted 10 minutes. Leon Neal (Getty Images) The King and Queen leave the Houses of Parliament, after the speech given by the monarch on the occasion of the opening of the sessions of Parliament, this Tuesday. TOBY MELVILLE (REUTERS) Charles III and Camilla travel back to Buckingham Palace, after the speech, this Tuesday in London. Carl Court (Getty Images)

Sunak’s team has tried to make the text as gentle as possible in its approach, to make it easier for Charles III to swallow. But behind that phrase was implicit the shift carried out by the Government in the fight against climate change, having delayed the achievement of many of the commitments previously acquired. The Conservatives have decided to play a populist card, supposedly defending citizens’ pockets and the country’s energy security, against the much firmer environmental commitments of Keir Starmer’s Labor Party.

Many critical voices, however, have reminded the Government that resorting to the North Sea fields would barely guarantee a few weeks of supply to the United Kingdom, and with crude oil that is much more expensive to refine. And regarding the well-being of citizens, there are already several surveys that indicate how voters – including conservatives – reject this retreat in the fight against climate change and interpret it more as a new lurch by the tories rather than a measure that will benefit them.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Pomp and ‘strong hand’

The opening ceremony of the session of Parliament, which includes the King’s Speech, displays all the ritual and pomp of the oldest legislative chamber in European democracies. The vice-chamberlain of the royal household, an MP who also holds a government position – currently the conservative Jo Churchill – is sent to Buckingham Palace to be held hostage to ensure the monarch’s return; the Yeomen of The Guard (the beefeaters of the famous brand of gin) explore the basement of the Palace of Westminster to ensure that there are no explosive charges like that of Guy Fawkes’ Catholic rebellion in 1605; the “usher of the black rod” (Black Rod) — also a woman, Sarah Clarke — will see how the House of Commons abruptly closes the door again in her face, and will again knock three times with her staff to summon the deputies to the House of Lords, where Charles III and the queen consort Camilla were already waiting on their thrones, to begin the ceremony of reading the speech.

The United Kingdom is preparing for a new general election that, at the latest, should be held in January 2025, although everything suggests that it will be at the end of next year, or could even be brought forward to next spring.

Charles III, with the Imperial Crown, accompanied by the Queen Consort Camilla, heads towards the House of Lords this Tuesday. POOL (via REUTERS)

The speech prepared by Sunak, which contained up to 21 legislative projects, has sought immediate contrast with the Labor opposition. One of the keys to achieving this has been the hardening of the discourse on national security and criminal punishment. “My Government will act to protect citizens from crime, anti-social behaviour, terrorism and illegal immigration. There will be a new law that will ensure harsher sentences for the most serious crimes and will give greater confidence to the victims,” read Carlos III as part of a speech in which he mixed the promise of more permanent prison sentences with the battle currently underway. in front of those who demonstrate in the streets against the bombing of Gaza. “My Government is committed to combating anti-Semitism and ensuring that the Holocaust is never forgotten,” said the monarch in the same paragraph that also referred to bicycle taxis that operate without a license and the threat of crime.

Charles III wanted to remember the “legacy of public service and devotion” of his “beloved mother”, Queen Elizabeth II, in a speech that, at fifteen minutes long, was the longest given by a monarch since 2005.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_