These days Red Bull has unveiled the new livery of the car that will compete in the 2022 season. In addition to the new sponsor Oracle, it is above all the # 1 that will distinguish Max Verstappen’s car throughout this year. The title won by the Dutchman last year, thanks to the overtaking achieved on the last lap of the last race, however, continues to be discussed. Not so much because the Hasselt native deserved to be champion or not, but because of the way this happened. The decision of Michael Masi to have only the drivers who stood between Hamilton and Verstappen split under the Safety Car regime – opting for the return of the safety car to the pits in the same lap in order to guarantee a final round of the race – has in fact sparked endless controversies.

Two months after that race, the International Federation is still working on the investigation that should clarify in detail what happened in those moments, also suggesting possible corrections for the future. Among the pilots the most widespread opinion is that, even without explicitly favoring Max Verstappen, yes forced the regulation to generate a final tour-show for the benefit of televisions. This opinion has also been said Lance Strolldriver of Aston Martin, who commented on the events in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the official presentation of the new AMR22, the car with which he and Sebastian Vettel will take to the track this year.

The Canadian, as reported by the site RaceFans, expressed concern about the world in which those infamous last laps developed: “I think consistency in our sport is not the strong point – Stroll pointed out sharply – And I believe that what happened in Abu Dhabi was not right. The rules are the rules. When there is a Safety Car, the lapped cars can overtake the Safety Car and then go back to racing. There is nothing to say that half of the cars can overtake and half of the cars have to stay behind and then resume racing. So these things cannot be changed during a race just to give a show “he commented.