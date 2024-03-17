“Relax, you are not on trial,” you hear as a spectator of the brand new opera The Shell Trial. “Not yet,” at least. Because what role do you play in the climate crisis? Do you bear responsibility as an individual, or can you pass it on to governments and fossil superpowers? The hall lights remain on so that the audience is involved in the performance. There are no curtains, the orchestra pit is closed, musicians and conductor, and therefore also the audience, are part of the stage scene. Al acts The Shell Trial ultimately mainly as a mirror for the opera world itself.

Opera The Shell Trial (world premiere). From: Ellen Reid and Roxie Perkins led by Manoj Kamps. Director: Romy Roelofsen and Gable Roelofsen. Seen: 16/3, De Nationale Opera, Amsterdam. There until 21/3. Info: operaballet.nl

The work by composer Ellen Reid and libretto writer Roxie Perkins, which had its world premiere at Dutch National Opera last Saturday, is based on the critically acclaimed play The Shell case. In it, theater makers Anoek Nuyens and Rebekka de Wit looked at the controversial lawsuit that Milieudefensie filed and won against Shell, in which the company is held responsible for the climate damage they cause. The theme is very topical: next month the oil company's appeal against the ruling will be heard.

On stage, archetypal characters share their perspective on the issue of responsibility: we see The Law, The Government, The CEO, The Consumer take turns criss-crossing the stage and singing in front of a decorative wall with light projections, flanked by filing cabinets and tables full of files on display. In her operatic adaptation of the play, Perkins also added voices that often go unheard in the debate: The Climate Refugee and The Shell Worker, but also The Pilot who fears for his job. An important character is The Historian who, dressed in a pleated skirt made of archive material, exposes the colonial roots of the climate problem.

Political commitment

According to the program book, so much current political commitment is from The Shell Trial not as unusual as it may seem: the genre always carries political elements, or at least reflects a political reality. La Traviata by Verdi as an indictment against patriarchal power relations, the Greek tragedy in Stravinsky's Oedipus Rex as a metaphor for contemporary mismanagement.

That is true, but the power of such operas does not lie precisely in that metaphorical element; the layered nature of a text with which each generation can reflect again and again on its own place in the world? In The Shell Trial that trail is a bit of a dead end: there is little metaphor. The libretto is hardly open to any other interpretation than what is literally stated. The whole thing sometimes tastes more like a lecture in which the interpretation is predetermined, than an opera that offers options and raises critical questions. The characters remain flat and provide exactly the perspective you expected, sending the audience home with a singular message that, however true, is quite predictable: Shell pollutes, Shell is responsible.

Still, it works The Shell Trial certainly to captivate the audience from start to finish. Reid's exciting music deftly navigates between whimsical and warmth, and the singing is excellent. Soprano Lauren Michelle and tenor Anthony León in particular deliver their long vocal lines with astonishing flexibility. Extra clever, because they regularly stand in front of the orchestra and cannot see the clear stroke with which conductor Manoj Kamps leads the thirty members and academics of the Royal Concertgebouw through the score.

Scene from the opera The Shell Trial with the children's choir in the foreground representing the past. Photo Marco Borggreve

Successful image suggestions

And while the libretto leaves little to the imagination, Romy and Gable Roelofsen create a few successful visual suggestions in their direction – such as the colorful flowers that, frozen in a large block of melting ice, are pulled through a burning house.

A clever discovery in opera is the reversal of generational gender roles. The children's choir represents the past, while The Elderly seem to look ahead. To the future. When the children's choir shuffles into the hall from the foyer while singing, goosebumps rise on the arms. The final image, when they litter the stage, orphaned in their sleeping bags, after the earth has burned up, is also impressive.

But it is a wake-up call The Shell Trial ultimately mainly for the opera industry itself. The makers used the production as a test case for the question: how sustainable is it to produce an opera? Sets made from recycled materials, restrictions on travel movements by cast and crew, and no meals containing meat during production. Important dilemmas that cannot be implemented in extremis – who is not a CO 2 wants to emit, cannot make an opera – but it does deserve imitation and discussion in the opera world itself. “The right,” resonates The Shell Trial“is not a sword but a mirror.”

