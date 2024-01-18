This Saturday at 1:30 p.m., the Emirates Stadium will witness an exciting London duel between Arsenal and Crystal Palace. Both teams are immersed in a complicated phase, struggling to find consistency in their performances. Arsenal, under the leadership of their coach, are looking to regain their characteristic form, while Crystal Palace are eager to put a series of unfavorable results behind them. Fans expect a confrontation full of intensity and determination, as both teams will desperately seek the three points to reverse their respective losing streaks. An unmissable encounter that promises emotions and possible unexpected turns.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match information
City: London
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Saturday January 20
Schedule: 13:30 in Spain, 09:30 in Argentina, 06:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on television in Spain?
Dazn
How can you watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on television in the United States?
ESPN+

Rival

Result

Competition

Liverpool

0-2D

FA CUP

Fulham

2-1D

Premier League

West Ham

0-2D

Premier League

Liverpool

1-1

Premier League

Brighton

2-0V

Premier League

Rival

Result

Competition

Everton

1-0 D

FA CUP

Everton

0-0

FA CUP

Brentford

3-1V

Premier League

Chelsea

2-1D

Premier League

Brighton

1-1

Premier League
The team gunner It has Timber missing due to a torn cruciate ligament, Vieira due to groin problems, and Zinchenko due to calf problems. Gabriel Jesus has knee problems and Thomas is a doubt.
Crystal Palace also travels with a large number of casualties to this match. The players who will not be there are: Joel Ward, Sam Johnstone, Rob Holding, Edouard, Doucouré
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesús, Martinelli.
Crystal Palace: Dean Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Lerma, Chris Richards, Will Hughes, Michael Olise, Jean Mateta, Eberechi Eze
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
