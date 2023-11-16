Salvini won. In Rome there is still a judge

The double (no longer triple), CGIL – UIL, was tamed, or rather defeated and even humiliated. For the first time in republican history the red dioscuri have been shown to be tyrannosaurs with feet of clay and the vigorous opposition of the Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, was enoughto ruin their umpteenth one Italy’s blockade planas usual, wisely chosen on a Friday to have a long weekend.

Landini is a player exhausted and poisoned by repeated defeats which he is collecting in his mandate. Orphan of the Democratic Party who fell into the hands of armorer Elly Schlein he has to fight with his bare hands against a deputy prime minister who this time did not lower his head – like his predecessors – and wanted to get to the bottom of it. Because the injunction decree was already ready from Porta Pia and was just waiting to set sail. We can finally say that there is a judge in Rome.

Landini’s surrender and the 4-hour strike

After years of union impositions for the first time Landini had to bow his head and admit that his dark anger was leading him to the institutional abyss because the law is the law for Maurizio Landini too. Let’s be clear, the union intemperance is also the result of Schlein’s structural weakness that after having “filled the square (enough)” he didn’t have the courage to fully support the unions and so Landini tried to take a hit due to the “power vacuum” but it went badly for him. So tomorrow’s strike will take place but it will only last 4 hours and will not block Italy, as usual.

In fact, challenging the injunction before the Regional Administrative Court would have been of no use because he wouldn’t have avoided it and Landini, after some angry invectives uttered due to lack of self-control, understood that the beloved (?) workers who would have committed a crime by going on strike would have been involved. Yesterday was the defeat of the leader of Europe’s largest left-wing trade union and it is an extremely significant fact that “something has changed”. But Minister Salvini himself said that it is not his victory but a victory for everyoneof honest citizens who work and who have the right to mobility, which is also guaranteed by the Constitutional Charter.

Common sense wonthe world not overturned, one could say paraphrasing General Vannacci’s book. Intelligence and the ethics of doing wonthe commitment of those who are tired of losing their salary due to the fault of some trade union lion, who is also well provided with salary and allowances. But it is also the victory of those who did not allow themselves to be dragged into the abyss of defeat like Luigi Sbarra’s CISL who demonstrated a sense of responsibility by declaring: «The CISL considers the general strike the extreme instrument of trade union action. There are other effective means of pressure such as a large demonstration on Saturday which is what we will implement on November 25th in Rome in Piazza Santi Apostoli without burdening the pockets of workers, without creating inefficiencies for citizens and without spilling the conflict into places of work and in businesses, which have nothing to do with the contents of the maneuver”.

And in fact Sbarra also hit on another point. This strike has nothing to do with the real problems of workers because in fact it had been “announced” months ago “against the maneuver” which was still far from coming. Tomorrow’s 8-hour strike was only designed to “make an institutional mess” in the pockets of workers and which only served Landini to make himself look good and perhaps prepare for a nice seat out in Strasbourg.

