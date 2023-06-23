The Unite Union said today that more than 2,000 employees had accepted an offer of wage increases between 15.5 and 17.5 percent and that the strike at the airport had been called off as a result.

Workers have already staged 18 days of strikes in the past few months at Heathrow Airport.

Airport leadership issued notices saying operations could run smoothly despite the summer strike, but passengers worried there could be a repeat of last year’s chaos.

In 2022, a faster-than-expected recovery in high-season air travel combined with a labor shortage has caused long delays at many airports across Europe.

Heathrow Airport, which handled 6.7 million passengers in May, said they were glad the row had ended.

“We can now move forward together and focus on providing our passengers with an excellent summer,” a spokesperson for the airport said.

Britain is still facing strike movements in other sectors.

Teachers, railway workers and early-career doctors are due to strike in July.