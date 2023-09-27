Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted in a 98.32% in favor of authorize a strike to stop the activities of the video game industry in case the negotiations undertaken this week with businessmen in the sector are not satisfactory.

It’s time for video game companies to stop playing games

“It’s time for video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reach an agreement about this contract,” said Fran Drescher, the president of the Screen Actors Guild of the United States through a statement posted on the official SAG-AFTRA website.

An organization that faces a strike against the studios of hollywood since more than two months.

Once again, #SagAftraMembers have come together in support of their peers, voting overwhelmingly — with 98.32% in favor — to approve a strike authorization on the Interactive Media Agreement ahead of a return to negotiations. https://t.co/x5e2Fj6yen — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) September 26, 2023

It must be clarified that the results of this vote do not guarantee that there will be a strike, but there is the option of calling one during the current negotiations with the interactive media companies in case of not responding favorably to the union’s actors.

The meetings are scheduled for September 26, 27 and 28.

The decision on this possible strike comes almost a year after the union’s Interactive Media Agreement was extended beyond its deadline to allow for new discussions regarding critical terms of its members’ needs.

The union will fight for “acceptable conditions” for its members on issues such as wages according to inflation, protections against artificial intelligenceas well as “basic safety precautions security“.

SAG-AFTRA explained in a statement that 34,687 guild members participated in the vote, which represents a percentage of the vote of the 27.47% of voters eligible to vote.

Some of the companies that would be affected are:

Activision Productions Inc. Epic Games, Inc. (‘Fornite’) Blindlight LLC (‘Halo’) Disney Character Voices Inc. Electronic Arts Productions Inc. Warner Bros Games Inc (‘Mortal Kombat 11’) VoiceWorks Productions Inc. Insomniac Games Inc. Take Two Productions Inc. Formosa Interactive LLC. See also Alert for extreme ideologies rooted in the 'gamers' forums

The interpreters union remains active a strike since last July 14 after not having reached an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) for the realization of an agreement that encompasses television, cinema and streaming.

However, the possible resolution of the strike Writers Guild (WGA) with the studios, announced on Sunday, opens the doors for the actors to end the differences that keep them distanced from the producers.

EFE

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza

School of Multimedia Journalism El Tiempo

