Genoa – The premiere of the “is at risk”Werther” at the Carlo Felice Theater in Genoa, scheduled for Friday 17 November. The Snater union has in fact declared a strike, adhering to a line already launched at union and national level by other opera foundations. The cause of the agitation is the stalemate in the negotiations for the renewal of the national labor contract which has expired for years now. Snater is not among the trade unions admitted to the discussion on the contract: “Despite the dramatic delay with which the acronyms signing the national contract decided to mobilize all the workers of all the Opera and Symphonic Foundations – we read in a statement from the independent union – can only share the spirit that led to the decision to go on strike at all the premieres of the operas. Responsibly, to also allow the workers of the Carlo Felice Theater in Genoa to join the fight that unites and unites all the employees of the Opera and Symphonic Foundations strike is declared for November 17th on the occasion of the first performance of Werther and for all the premieres of the 2023/2024 Season until a suitable increase in salary and fair recognition of the very long contractual holiday has been achieved”.