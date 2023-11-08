In November 1947, under the presidency of Brazilian Oswaldo Aranha, the UN proposed the division of the territory known as Palestine into two states: one Arab and one Jewish. The proposal was immediately accepted by the Jews and completely rejected by the Arabs, who promised to eradicate the Jews from the region.

In 1948, as a consequence of the invasion of Arab countries (Syria, Transjordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt, with reinforcement from Saudi Arabia) to the newly created State of Israel, abandonments and expulsions of populations occurred: 750,000 Jews were expelled or left Arab countries and between 700,000 and 750,000 Arabs do the same in Israel. All Jews, without exception, are absorbed into Israel and other countries and no Arabs are absorbed into the Muslim countries to which they went (except Transjordan). This is the beginning of the so-called “Palestinian problem”.

Just as the Jews were absorbed, many other refugees around the world were also absorbed into their new societies — of the 7,249,000 refugees from Pakistan who arrived in India at the same time there is not a single refugee left. At the same time, the 750,000 Arabs who left Israel in 1948 are now 5,540,000 according to the UN. The main responsible for the existence of Arab refugees, today called Palestinians, are mainly the UN and, to a lesser extent, the Arab League.

The UN has created two separate agencies to care for refugees: the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA). — The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East).

UNRWA was created in December 1949 and UNHCR in December 1950. The creation of the second should encompass UNRWA as it would take care of all refugees in the world. However, this did not happen and today UNHCR takes care of all refugees in the world, except Palestinians, and UNRWA only takes care of Palestinian refugees and has just over 32 thousand employees.

This immense structure consumed, in 2022, according to UNRWA itself, over R$4 billion (US$803 thousand) for use exclusively in the West Bank and Gaza. To make things easier, they are almost one billion dollars. Now, it is clear that 32 thousand employees with almost a billion dollars in hand do not want to lose their jobs and do everything they can to ensure that the issue of “Palestinian refugees” continues.

The comparison between UNRWA and UNHCR in the following table is interesting:

Agency UNRWA UNHCR Number of people watched 5,540,000 117,600,000 Employees 32,000 15,000 Budget 2022 $802,974 $10,211,000 Per capita budget $144.94 US$86.82

But who are the Palestinian refugees for UNRWA?

How can there be 5,540,000 “refugees” if the number of people who left Israel was between 700,000 and 750,000 people? How did this number multiply by 8? The answer lies in UNRWA’s “kind and broad” definition of Palestinian refugees. They consider anyone who has left Israel as a result of wars and conflicts to be a refugee. more your children, your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, etc. Anyone who marries one of the above and their descendants is also a refugee.

But it’s not limited to that.

Anyone who is adopted by any of the above is also considered a refugee and is listed in both the 5,540,000 and benefit plans that include schools (most hate education), hospitals, and financial aid — making them at the same time protected by UNRWA but discouraged from seeking employment and progress, since UNRWA takes care of them — and for this it asks governments, NGOs and donors for money around the world.

Internally displaced people are not normally considered refugees — except for UNRWA. Remembering that the Arabs/Palestinians living in Gaza and the West Bank did not leave their country in 1948, but were displaced within it (since the West Bank and Gaza are within the borders of what was Palestine in 1948). Interestingly, the Jews displaced on the same occasion were never considered refugees, including those who were expelled from Hebron, Gush Etzion, Jerusalem, among others.

Differences between UNRWA and UNHCR/UNHCR

Unlike UNRWA, UNHCR/UNHCR offers permanent or lasting solutions for refugees, which includes integration into their new location. And another glaring difference is the so-called “cessation clause”: unlike UNRWA, UNHCR/UNHCR has clearly defined when refugee status ends.

And the role of the Arab League?

The Arab League, founded in 1945, unanimously and violently opposed the creation of two states in Palestine in 1947. Arab governments (except Jordan), united in the Arab League, deny citizenship to Palestinians on the grounds that it would be “seen as a way of allowing Israel to evade its responsibility towards refugees”. Using this argument, they keep refugees and all their descendants in “refugee camps”, without the minimum rights of citizens, not even an identity document. And now, with the difficult situation in Gaza, King Abdullah of Jordan warned on October 17 against sending refugees to Egypt or Jordan, adding that the humanitarian situation must be addressed within Gaza and the West Bank. His textual words: “No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt.”

Arab journalist Tashbih Sayyed, a member of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, criticized Arab nations for violating human rights and for making the children and grandchildren of Palestinian refugees second-class citizens in Lebanon, Syria or the Gulf States, and said UNRWA Palestinian refugees “maintain the illusion that defeating the Jews will restore their dignity”. Meanwhile, Arab nations and UNRWA are perpetuating the problem and generating public opinion against Israel simply due to a total lack of knowledge of the facts.

Marcos L. Susskind is a radio host and tour guide in Israel.