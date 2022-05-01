The blue kept his breath in suspense for the knee problem, but he should do it. In the middle the Turk returns and Dumfries warms up. To be evaluated Bastoni
Alarm returned. Nicolò Barella kept the Inter world in suspense when he collapsed in the final match against Udinese, holding his right knee. The fact that the 4-lunged midfielder had stopped on his own led to fears of some serious trouble just on the eve of the poker games in which the Nerazzurri will play for the Scudetto and the Italian Cup. Doing it without Captain Future would have given very different perspectives to the sprint of Inzaghi’s team. Instead the same technician at the end of the match explained: “It looks like a strong contusion. I hope it’s nothing, he’s a very important player who has had a great match. The doctors have reassured us but we keep our fingers crossed because it is important for us.” Curious that the coach had already called the fifth and final substitution, with Gosens for the squeezed Perisic, but he was good at not leaving the field when it was understood that Nicolò – later taken over by Vecino – had a problem.
Calha, Dumfries and Batons
–
Tomorrow, when the team will meet for training (as usual, only unloading for the owners of Udine), the medical staff will be able to better assess the condition of the stretcher knee. At the moment there are no tests and a little rest should be enough for the blow to be disposed of. Certainly on Friday against Empoli Calhanoglu will return, absent in Friuli due to disqualification. To be evaluated whether Inzaghi will make a turnover in view of the Italian Cup final, on 11 May in Rome against Juve. But between one engagement and another there will be 5 days to recover. On Friday, in a Meazza that is almost sold out, Dumfries could return to the right. To evaluate the recovery of Bastoni, who is better after the muscular fatigue that made him miss Bologna and who could be saved for the Cup.
May 1, 2022 (change May 1, 2022 | 23:37)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Stretcher #severe #bruise #Empoli #Calhanoglu #returns
Leave a Reply