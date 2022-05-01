Alarm returned. Nicolò Barella kept the Inter world in suspense when he collapsed in the final match against Udinese, holding his right knee. The fact that the 4-lunged midfielder had stopped on his own led to fears of some serious trouble just on the eve of the poker games in which the Nerazzurri will play for the Scudetto and the Italian Cup. Doing it without Captain Future would have given very different perspectives to the sprint of Inzaghi’s team. Instead the same technician at the end of the match explained: “It looks like a strong contusion. I hope it’s nothing, he’s a very important player who has had a great match. The doctors have reassured us but we keep our fingers crossed because it is important for us.” Curious that the coach had already called the fifth and final substitution, with Gosens for the squeezed Perisic, but he was good at not leaving the field when it was understood that Nicolò – later taken over by Vecino – had a problem.