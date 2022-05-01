José Mourinho is annoyed after the 0-0 against Bologna. And he divides the blame for the failure to win between his players, opponents and the referee. “Those who wanted to win did not do enough to win. Those who did not want to win played their match and the referee made them do it. It certainly influenced last Thursday’s match and next Thursday’s as well. The Conference League is a commitment. important: next Thursday we will play the 14th game in Europe on that day. Today Leicester rested 9 players … The team tried to win but we did something too wrong, our performance was bad, they made the game they wanted to do and the referee didn’t care about the quality of the show. ”

POLEMICAL

–

Mourinho, among other things, did not go down with Lazio’s victory over Spezia, which came with a goal in his opinion irregular, that of Acerbi. “In 22 years of coaching two things have not changed: the questions about who played and who didn’t (in reference to Zaniolo as center-forward and not Shomurodov, ed) and the possibility of winning with an offside goal. It could have been 22 years ago and you could even now, as it happened yesterday. Everything changes in football, but these two things have not. The Italian press has improved, I refuse to say that there is still intellectual prostitution. The press is serious, critical, analytical. But if you want to hide that yesterday a team won with an offside goal in 2022 then you will have to ask me for it. Zaniolo? His attitude towards the referees has changed, he has educated himself, that of the referees with him has not. He knows he is a target ” .