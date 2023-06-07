“Who doesn’t skip Juventus is” shouted the children of an elementary class of the “Guglielmo Marconi” Comprehensive Institute in Castelfranco Emilia, in the province of Modena. It happens while they’re in the classroom and they’re jumping, in the presence of their teacher, who directs the choir and enjoys filming the scene with her cell phone.

The reactions have not been positive. It happens in Castelfranco Emilia, in the province of Modena. As reported by the local press, the images refer to the days of May when Napoli, the teacher’s favorite team, won the Scudetto.

The teacher therefore encouraged the students of her elementary class of the “Guglielmo Marconi” Comprehensive Institute to sing teasing choruses against Juventus, filming everything on video and posting in the chat with their parents. The reactions of the families were vehement and came outside the class chat.

The case also ended up on the desk of the head teacher in question, Vilma Baccarani, who specified: “Everything started from a game played in the classroom. There was no imposition from the teacher. The teacher complied with the request of some pupils and shot the video that in her intentions she should not have left the class chat. Then, evidently someone also spread it outside. However, you learn from your mistakes.”

The manager recommended to the teacher to “Reflect on a more prudent use of mobile phones and information technology, but my esteem for her remains unchanged. I know she is concerned and mortified that news of this video has entered the public domain.”