Streets of Rage 4 will also land on iOS And Androidas the trailer published by DotEmu for the version mobile of the new chapter of the historic SEGA series.

Capable of recording sales of 1.5 million copies at launch, Streets of Rage 4 offers an experience true to the original episodes on the level of gameplaybut at the same time characterized by a new graphic style, that of the artist Ben Fiquet.

The game already has a date of exit: will be available on App Store And Google Play Store starting May 24, although at the moment it is not clear in what format: most likely a premium production, we will see at what price.

While waiting to take on the role of Axel, Blaze, Cherry, Floyd and Adam also on mobile, maybe take a look at our review of Streets of Rage 4.