These are the countries that have played in all the World Cups of this century (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022):
The German team, in addition to having participated in all the World Cups of the 21st century, was lucky enough to win the one in 2014. That goal by Mario Götze went down in the history of the extensions of the World Cup finals.
With the exception of the great year 2010, it cannot be said that Spain has had too much luck in the last World Cups. In 2002 and 2006 her role is not bad, but in 2014 and 2018 she bordered on the unfortunate. Let’s hope that Luis Enrique hits the table in Qatar.
The Japanese are usual suspects at every World Cup. In the last World Cup they were close to getting into the quarterfinals, but the Belgians gave them a historic comeback.
Their best participation was undoubtedly in that 2002 World Cup where they hosted and kicked out the Spanish team. With the exception of this year, they always participate but never surprise.
It is very difficult for us to imagine a World Cup without the Cariocas. They are the joy of the world championships. They have been since 2002 without winning one. It is time to take the title, and more so now that they have a generation for it.
They have been flirting with the idea of winning a title for several years now. In the last World Cup they fell in the semifinals and in the last European Championship in the final. By that rule of three a great World Cup awaits them. One of the best generations in the history of England.
We are talking about another World Cup classic. Leo Messi’s last chance to win the title he deserves. It is practically impossible for someone to imagine a World Cup without the Argentine team in the final phase.
This morning the classification of Mexico for Qatar has been certified. They gave the surprise in 2018 with that classification in the group of the German team.
#teams #qualified #World #Cups #21st #Century
Leave a Reply